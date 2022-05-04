On May 2, the long-awaited trailer of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, starring superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, was released. The trailer received over 25 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking a record.

While the trailer, as a whole ups the ante, an adult dialogue, an innuendo, and a couple of double-meaning dialogues didn’t sit well with the Telugu audience.

Toward the end of the trailer, Mahesh Babu says something that not only sexualizes the context but also means something that doesn’t fit the native Telugu barrier.

“It’s like a bridegroom taking 100 Viagra pills and waiting for the first night, you guys knocked on his door at the right time”, the dialogue means, which could be considered an adult one. Mahesh Babu says this dialogue is to show that he has been desperate to finish off the rowdies, which sexualizes the entire situation.

In another scene, Mahesh Babu’s innuendo during a serious situation has also sparked debate. While some viewers have no complaints about the hero’s dialogues, the majority of others did not expect this from Mahesh, who has always maintained dignity, even in his films.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ directed by Parasuram Petla will hit the screens on May 12.

