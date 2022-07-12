Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, for whom this year’s Eid was a special one, has promised to do her “little best” till her last breath to serve as many people as possible who are in genuine need.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a clip of her distributing carpets to the poor and the needy.

Sanjjanaa Galrani wrote: “Bakrid is all about not just sacrificing goat, but also about distributing 50 per cent of whatever you sacrifice purely to the people who are in ‘need’.”

Pointing out that this Eid was special as it was her son’s first-ever Eid, the actress informed that her foundation in association with another entity had got together to distribute carpets to people, who didn’t even have a bedsheet to sleep upon.

Sanjjanaa Galrani said, “…We served 100 individuals who are truly in need and all we seek for is only blessings from all, to be strengthened more to serve more.

“What I have been taught is that the greatest Eid is not just about dressing up in new clothes and flaunting oneself, but about acknowledging people in real pain and solving the requirements of their basic needs, at least to your own best little capacity.

“My heart quenches in pain to see one side of the Indian economy roaming around in the most luxurious cars and living in the best homes and the other not having a shelter. Can you even imagine the plight of homeless people during monsoon and winter? How do they survive with dropping temperatures with small kids? Sleeping in bus stops or below the bridges? Unbelievably painful right? Most people don’t even pull down the windows of their cars to observe such bitter truths.

“I promise to do my little best till my last breath to serve as many people as possible who are in genuine need. I hope my post has encouraged you also to think this way and put your efforts to help the poor.”

