With only a few days left for the release of ‘RRR‘, actor Jr NTR has started prepping for his next movie for which the producers are eyeing Samantha Ruth Prabhu to act opposite the actor

Advertisement

Jr NTR has an offer to act under Koratala Siva’s direction for their next which is touted to be a high-budget movie.

Advertisement

Though they have not approached the ‘Shaakunthalam’ actress yet, the team seems to have fixed a script, which would elevate Samantha‘s role like never before.

Jr NTR has also wrapped up his shooting for reality quiz show ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’s first season. So, post the ‘RRR’ release, Jr NTR and Koratala are all set to start shooting.

The producers are planning to launch the movie by organising a formal ‘pooja’ event in Hyderabad after Sankranti.

Director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR had worked together for ‘Janatha Garage’ earlier.

Must Read: RRR & Radhe Shyam To Suffer Due To Night Curfews Following Rise In Omicron Cases?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Kannada film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube