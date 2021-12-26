Jai Bhim Effect: Raghava Lawrence To Donate 8 Lakhs To Parvathi Ammal

Actor and director Raghava Lawrence has said he will donate eight lakh to Parvathi Ammal, on whose life the critically-acclaimed courtroom drama ‘Jai Bhim’ was based.

Raghava, who had earlier announced that he would build a house for Parvathi Ammal and her family, has said that in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government now having announced that it would build a house for her, he will now instead donate an amount of eight lakh to her.

Raghava said, “I had promised to build a house for Parvathi Ammal after getting to know about her poverty-stricken condition from the media. I had met her in person in this regard. She had informed me that her daughter had some land in a village called Keela Naththam in Ariyalur district and wanted me to build a house for her there. We had paid a visit to the site and were about to begin work on building the structure when we got to know that the Tamil Nadu government has decided to build her a home.”

“I congratulate and express my heartfelt gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for having come forward to build her a home after getting to know about her state of poverty.”

“In the wake of this development, I have decided to add another Rs three lakh to the Rs five lakh that I had already earmarked for building her a house and will now present a total of Rs eight lakh to her. I intend to present a sum of Rs 2 lakh each to Parvathi Ammal and her three children.”

