Salaar Trailer History! Prabhas (54.2 Million Views) Takes Just 24 Hours To Beat Shah Rukh Khan's One-Month Total Views Of Dunki: Drop 1...

The Salaar VS Dunki clash is so on! Yes, many predicted this might not happen, knowing the scale and importance of both films. They thought someone would move, leaving the Christmas vacant for the other, but with the Salaar trailer releasing, makers of Prabhas’ starrer are very clear they’re not going to move.

Makers haven’t really released the Dunki trailer yet, but they’re releasing their promotional materials by numbering them as ‘drops.’ Drop 1 of Dunki was a 1 minute, 48-second teaser-like promo that has attracted around 50 million views in a month.

For reference, Prabhas’ Salaar trailer achieved this milestone of 50 million views in just the first 19 hours, beating eight films in the top 10 most viewed Hindi trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours.

It went on to garner 4.2 million more views in the next 5 hours to score around 54.2 million views in the first 24 hours, not only beating its opposition in the clash but also becoming the most-watched Hindi trailer on YouTube in 24 hours.

This gets even more special when you think of how a film that isn’t a Hindi film has broken this record, proving how the dominance of South films isn’t seasonal and it’s here to stay. Salaar has, in a way, beaten Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki despite Hindi not being its original language.

Check out the most viewed Hindi trailer on YouTube in the first 24 hours:

1. Salaar: 54.2 million

2. Adipurush: 52.2 million

3. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 50.9 million

4. Animal: 50.6 million

5. KGF: Chapter 2: 49 million

6. Jawan Prevue: 45.6 million

7. Cirkus: 45 million

8. Samrat Prithviraj: 43.8 million

9. 83 – The Film: 43 million

10. Sooryavanshi: 42.9 million

This surely is a huge achievement by team Salaar; with this, the top 2 films in the list are owned by Prabhas – Salaar & Adipurush. But it’s the film’s content that will matter & we all know what happened to Om Raut‘s Adipurush.

