Fidaa actress Sai Pallavi, who will be next seen in Rana Daggubati starrer Virata Parvam, was spotted in a movie hall in disguise.

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, Sai Pallavi was spotted with her face and head covered with a scarf in a simple outfit, that went viral yesterday.

Advertisement

Sai Pallavi was spotted watching Mahesh Babu’s recently released movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, at a theatre in Banjara Hills, according to reports.

It seems like during the screening of the movie, no one noticed her, but the image of her exiting caught the attention of many.

Sai Pallavi, who had a prominent role in the Nani starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’, had previously also watched her film in a theatre in disguise.

Must Read: Salaar: Finally, A Sigh Of Relief For All Prabhas Fans As The Makers Unveil A ‘Big’ Official Thing!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube