SS Rajamouli is known for churning out projects at a really slow pace. But yes, the filmmaker makes sure that every day of hard work counts as he treats every film as his ambitious project. The same goes for his highly anticipated, RRR. Below is all you need to know why the film is back in news.

It’s safe to say that Rajamouli’s upcoming biggie is amongst the top 3 highly awaited Indian releases. The work has been done and only serving the film to the audience is remaining. However, it’s the COVID scare and theatre restrictions that have made the makers and exhibition sector nervous.

As we all know, major states like Maharashtra are yet to permit theatres reopening. Due to the same, many big releases have put their release on hold. However, what it’s being said, SS Rajamouli is adamant about releasing RRR in October. There have been reports stating the date of Eid 2022 is under discussion, but nothing official has come out.

With RRR being such a big project, we could expect it to get postponed until theatres return to normalcy. But not all are positive about such decisions.

As Rajamouli is having a say in the film’s release, Jayantilal Gada of PEN isn’t happy about Rajamouli’s stubbornness. As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, Gada wants the director to consider OTT offers and avoid further delays. For those who don’t know, PEN is one of the distributors of the upcoming magnum opus.

A source quotes, “See, the pandemic situation is not likely to ebb in the near future. Theatre attendance is now at its lowest ever. Even Akshay Kumar couldn’t pull the audience back out of their homes into movie theatres with Bell Bottom. Given the grim scenario, Rajamouli’s stubborn stance, that he will only release RRR in cinemas, has begun to sound unreasonable to Jayantilal Gada who has high stakes in the product.”

Let’s see what happens in the upcoming days.

