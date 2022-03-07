The makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer ‘RRR’ are planning to hold a massive pre-release event in either of the Telugu states.

Advertisement

As S.S. Rajamouli’s directorial is inching towards its release date, the makers have been waiting to organise a grand event.

Advertisement

It is reported that the producers have roped in a big team to organize the pre-release event, which will involve most of the movie’s technicians and stars. A couple of dances and other promotional events will be held for the pre-release event as well.

‘RRR – Rise, Roar, Revolt’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies, which is slated for its worldwide release on March 25.

‘RRR’ promises to deliver a visual grandeur, depicting the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries, Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The multilingual magnum opus is gearing up for its grand release globally and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

‘RRR’ features an ensemble cast of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. M.M. Keeravani is the music composer for this upcoming fictional drama.

RRR is expected to bring in a whopping amount at the box office according to the anticipation it has created so far. The star cast and director SS Rajamouli’s proven storytelling style already has the fans rooting for the movie’s success. What do you think about this upcoming magnum opus? Let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: RRR Director SS Rajamouli To Bring Back Alia Bhatt Opposite Mahesh Babu In His Jungle Adventure Pan-India Epic?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube