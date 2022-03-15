The makers of ‘RRR’ released the ‘RRR Celebration Anthem’ on Monday. The song which has the lyrics ‘Ethara Jenda’ in Telugu, features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Jr NTR.

With the patriotic theme, the song is designed in such a way that all the great leaders, freedom fighters are given tributes for their sacrifices.

The various avatars of the lead actors surprise the fans, and the music complements the theme, which is a tribute to the freedom fighters.

The lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry are so meaningful, while the song is composed by MM Keeravaani and sung by Vishal Mishra, Prudhvi Chandra, MM Keeravaani, Sahithi Chaganti, and Harika Narayan.

Though everything related to the song is in perfect position, ‘Ethara Jenda’ isn’t as impactful as the other songs released from the movie. While ‘Naatu Naatu’ had become a sensational hit, most of the other musicals have a mediocre impact among the listeners.

‘RRR‘ is slated for a worldwide release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil on March 25.

S.S. Rajamouli, who is ready to witness the release of his mammoth project ‘RRR’, previously said that he is worried about his crew who worked on the ‘RRR’ shoot in Ukraine.

Rajamouli had a media interaction in Hyderabad earlier on Tuesday. On being quizzed about how he felt about the Ukraine war, the director responded that he has been worried.

Rajamouli, who had shot for his movie ‘RRR’ in the war-torn country, had expressed that he has been shattered with the consequences the country has been facing due to the war.

“We were there to shoot some important scenes for ‘RRR’. It is a beautiful country and at the time of the shoot, I had no idea about these issues. Only after I came back, did I now understand the seriousness,” Rajamouli answered.

