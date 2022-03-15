Nandamuri Balakrishna, who enthralled the Telugu TV audience with his perky hosting on ‘Unstoppable: With NBK’, is rumoured to be a part of S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming big-ticket project.

Rajamouli’s next, which will feature superstar Mahesh Babu as the main lead, will apparently have Balakrishna in an extended cameo. While the other details are not mentioned, it is said that Balakrishna will have a screen-time of nearly 40 minutes in this yet-to-be-announced movie.

While there is no formal confirmation on the same, Balakrishna and Mahesh Babu’s fans have been excited for the makers to make this news official.

The movie which will have K.L. Narayana as producer, will be launched in the coming months, while sources also report it will have an ensemble cast.

For now, Balakrishna and Mahesh Babu are busy with their respective movies. Balakrishna’s movie under Gopichand Mallineni is in the making, while Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is gearing up for its release this summer.

