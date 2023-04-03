Tollywood ‘Mass Maharaja’ Ravi Teja’s much-awaited edge-of-the-seat crime action thriller, ‘Ravanasura’ is set for theatrical release on April 7. At a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad, Ravi Teja exuded confidence about the movie.

“We are all very confident about the film,” he said. “I strongly believe that ‘Ravanasura’ will entertain everyone and will draw whistles on April 7. We call [the co-producer] Abhishek Nama, a cute boy. Even the film title and its design are his ideas. He is multi-talented.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ravi Teja added: “I want this movie to be a big hit and get a good name for both of us. We will become a good combination as producers too.”

Ravi Teja was also all praise for the director. “Sudheer Varma is my favourite director. He is a very sweet and positive person. I want Sudheer to go to the next level with this movie,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s upcoming film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, which also features actor Anupam Kher, will be releasing on October 20. Anupam took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film unveiling the release date.

For the caption, Anupam wrote: “My Telugu film�s #TigerNageswaraRao dearest @RaviTeja_offl is ready to Hunt the Box Office ?? HUNTING WORLDWIDE from OCTOBER 20th 2023! Jai Ho! ???? @DirVamsee @AbhishekOfficl #RenuDesai @NupurSanon @gaya3bh @Jisshusengupta @gvprakash @madhie1 @artkolla @SrikanthVissa @MayankOfficl @AAArtsOfficial.”

Must Read: Pushpa 2 To Postpone To 2024? Allu Arjun’s Director Sukumar Is ‘Unsatisfied’ With The Content & Decides To Stop The Shoot? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News