Rashmika Mandanna Is Overwhelmed By Love She's Been Receiving Post Bagging 'Most Influential South Star' Title

Actress Rashmika Mandanna says she has been overwhelmed by the love she has received ever since she topped the Forbes list of ‘Most Influential Stars’ of south cinema.

Rashmika has been juggling between shootings and the promotions for her movie ‘Pushpa’.

The ‘Dear Comrade‘ actress who plays a native Chittoor woman in ‘Pushpa’, said that the makers had picked her for her familiarity with the language.

“My role in the movie is closer to reality. I worked hard for this movie. Especially the picturisation of songs was a bit difficult,” Rashmika Mandanna expressed.

Recently, Rashmika topped the Forbes list of the ‘Most Influential Stars’ of south cinema.

On being quizzed about the same, the actress expressed that she has been overwhelmed by the kind of love she has received ever since.

“I feel humbled and thankful. This is what I work for. The love is unlimited. I am only thankful and trying to stay grounded as well”, Rashmika Mandanna conveyed.

Rashmika is to appear in a couple of Bollywood movies, of which one is a movie alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Rashmika has been participating in back-to-back promotions in different cities across India for her upcoming biggie.

Helmed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa’ is a two-part movie, which also stars Fahadh Faasil as a bad cop.

