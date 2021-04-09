Malayalam–language drama film The Great Indian Kitchen, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is receiving widespread critical acclamation. The film also seemed to have impressed Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji. Read on.

Filmmaker Jeo Baby, who held the Malayalam film, recently took to social media to reveal a piece of exciting news related to the film. He revealed that Prithviraj Sukumaran had shared a special message from Rani Mukerji to him on WhatsApp. He even shared a screenshot of the message on social media.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “Hi Geo. This is Prithviraj. Rani Mukerji saw your film and wanted me to convey to you what she thought is the Great Indian Kitchen (sic)… PS: I am yet to see the film, but congrats on the great success.” He then sent what his Aiyaa co-star had sent him. The message read, “…there’s a film called The Great Indian kitchen… I saw it … and thought it was brilliant!!! Pls can you tell the director that I lovedd the film and it’s one of the greatest Indian films made in recent times..” Take a look at the message below:

Previously, writer-director Jeo Baby had opened up about The Great Indian Kitchen during a conversation with The Quint. He also spoke about drawing inspiration for the film from his own life. “After my marriage, I spent a lot of time in the kitchen, I did it because I wanted to share the space with my wife. When I entered the kitchen, I was practically stuck there, it was totally frustrating because there is a huge workload. It’s an endless job is what I felt at that time and I thought about all the women who are stuck in the kitchen and I felt like the kitchen is a jail for a woman’s life,” he said to the publication.

The film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Nimisha Sajayan, T. Suresh Babu, Ajitha V.M., and Ramadevi in key roles. The film follows the life of a newlywed woman who struggles to match the expectations of a demure and submissive wife. The film was originally released on a Malayalam streaming service named NeeStream, but Amazon Prime Video eventually got the rights to the film.

