Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat-starrer ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ will have a direct-to-television release on Zee Cinema. The film traces the narrative of a man fighting for the rights of elephants and the ecosystem.

It was filmed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. While ‘Kaadan’ in Tamil and ‘Aranya’ in Telugu have already been released, the Hindi version was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Written and directed by Prabu Solomon, the movie features ‘Baahubali’ actor Rana Daggubati as the protector of the elephants and nature, along with Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain and Anant Mahadevan in pivotal roles.