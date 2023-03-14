‘RRR’ star Ram Charan, who is known to be a very religious man, carries a little portable temple with his favourite deities along with him whenever he travels. The temple went with him even to Los Angeles as he campaigned for the Oscars.

“Wherever I go, my wife and I set up a small temple, It keeps us connected to our energies and to India,” Ram Charan says in a video he has uploaded on social media. The video shows Ram Charan and his wife Upasana offering prayers to idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman.

Earlier, too, Ram Charan’s devout disposition has been appreciated by netizens. He has earlier spoken of his annual Ayyappa deeksha or vows, wherein for 40 days, he only dons black clothes, walks barefoot and shuns non-vegetarian food.

Meanwhile, Tollywood Megastar and actor Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi was among the first to react to the historic moment when the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ clinched the Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

Taking to his social media almost immediately after the magic moment of the announcement in Los Angeles, Chiranjeevi tweeted, “#Oscarsa-a-a- would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli !”

A BillionA Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude !A Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie”.

Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan who plays one of the two leads in the Rajamouli-helmed epic, featured in the song which became a global sensation with its infectious beat, and breathtaking choreography.

