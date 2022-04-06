Ram Charan Gifts Gold Coins To 35 Technicians Of RRR Team!

‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan, who has essayed Rama Raju’s role in the epic movie, is savouring the success of the SS Rajamouli directorial.

As the movie mints money with unprecedented figures from all over India, Ram Charan decided to gift his team with gold coins.

Before leaving for Mumbai, the star invited as many as 35 technicians who have worked on the Rajamouli directorial for a luncheon at his place.

As reported, Charan had a brief chat with the heads of various departments as he had invited the technicians from the cinematography, direction, and other departments.

Charan surprised them all by gifting each of them a gold coin weighing 1 tola (11.6 gms). This gesture by Ram Charan has sure won the hearts.

Ram Charan, then headed to Mumbai, where he was received by a huge mob, fans, and others, who wished him glorious success for ‘RRR‘.

