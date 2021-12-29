Stating that what he loved the most about his film ‘RRR’ was the fact that he had found a brother in his co-star Jr NTR, actor Ram Charan said ‘Tarak’ had the mentality of a child and the personality of a lion.

Participating in the special pre-release event of ‘RRR‘ in Chennai on Monday, Ram Charan started his speech by thanking everybody associated with the film.

He said, “I don’t know if I should call him my guru or headmaster or prinicipal or guide or my director who gave me my first hit in the industry. I thank Rajamouli sir for having made a film with the two of us together. Thank you for giving us an opportunity and for giving me a brother like Jr NTR.”

Stating that there was just a year’s difference between him and Jr NTR, Ram Charan then said that in real life though, Tarak has the mentality of a child and the personality of a lion. “You have to be a little careful with him,” the young actor said with a laugh and admitted that he thoroughly enjoyed working with Jr NTR, also known as Tarak.

“I am thanking everyone else but I will not thank Tarak because I want to thank God for giving me a brother, a relationship. So, thank you God. If I thank him, I feel this relationship will end here. I want to keep this relationship, this movie. What I really love about this movie is my brotherhood with Tarak, which I am going to take to my grave,” the star said to the tumultous applause of fans who had gathered in large numbers at the auditorium.

