As he is turning 38 on Monday, actor Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming film Game Changer, a day before with his crew and co-star Kiara Advani. The film was tentatively titled RC15.

Ram Charan on Saturday celebrated his birthday on the sets and even had a cake-cutting ceremony. He was showered with rose petals. He was joined by Kiara, director S Shankar and choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva.

A slew of pictures is doing the rounds on social media, where Ram Charan is seen looking dapper in a blue shirt, and pants paired with sunglasses.

Kiara Advani kept it cool as she wore a white top and blue jeans.

According to reports, the upcoming film led by Ram Charan, Game Changer, which is touted as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast. It will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali and Srikanth.

