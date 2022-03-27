Ram Charan, who essayed the ruthless cop Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli’s latest magnum opus RRR, thanked his fans on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday, March 27.

The ‘Magadheera’ actor, who seems to be overwhelmed with the kind of response he has been receiving ever since the movie was released, penned a short, yet sweet note thanking his fans.

“Thank you for the immense love and admiration for Rajamouli Garu’s RRR. My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm.” Ram Charan wrote.

Ram Charan, in the same post added, “I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift,” the ‘Rangasthalam actor added.

Ram, who has been one in the limelight ever since, is in one the peak-phases of his career, with super hit movies like ‘Rangasthalam’ and ‘RRR‘ in his filmography.

The actor turns another year older, as his fans merry on the occasion of his birthday.

