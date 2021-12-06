The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s highly-anticipated film RadheShyam have released the teaser of their second Hindi song ‘Soch Liya’ and we can definitely say this is the most romantic and soulful song of the year. The full song will release on 8th December.

The song is sung by none other than Arijit Singh, while the music is composed by Mithoon. The composer-singer duo has collaborated for several iconic hits, and they will be adding one more feather to their successful hat with ‘Soch Liya’. The teaser features the lead pair Prabhas and Pooja and visually the song will resonate with everyone as it is about the emotional journey the actors are going through.

Recently, the makers released RadheShyam’s first song ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ which went on to become the most viewed song on YouTube and was trending in India on Number One position.

In the long list of assets, this song is another glimpse for the fans wanting more from Prabhas and Pooja. After revealing several interesting contents, the makers have released the teaser of their second Hindi song and it’s surely worth the wait.

RadheShyam will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It’s a multi-lingual film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

