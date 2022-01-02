The last months of 2021 saw several much-awaited films hitting the big screens and earning impressive amounts at the box office. While Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi began minting the moolah when theatres opened, Ranveer Singh’s 83, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man are continuing the trend.

Advertisement

In today’s box office piece, we are going to talk about the box office numbers of Pushpa (Hindi) and 83. Seeing the numbers, we wonder – will the long run of the Hindi version of Allu’s film beat the lifetime collection of Ranveer’s film?

Advertisement

Allu Arjun is not just a big star down South but has an impressive fan following all across the nation. While his pan India film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 was released in several languages including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi the latter is impressive with its numbers.

Pushpa (Hindi) began its impressive box office run with around Rs 3 crores (Rs 3.11 to be exact). Since then, it saw a steady increase in its first 5 days with Rs 3.55 crores on Day 2, Rs 5.18 crores on Day 3, Rs 4.25 crores on Day 4 and Rs 4.05 crores on Day 5. The film’s performance has been consistent at the BO and now, on its third Saturday, it has collected a little over Rs 6 crores (Rs 6.10 crore). These numbers are huge and impressive.

While the Hindi version of this South Indian film is creating waves, Kabir Khan’s 83 – with Ranveer Singh in the lead – saw an impressive jump in its second Saturday collection. The sports drama that had a Day 1 collection of Rs 12.64 crores has collected around Rs 7-7.50 crores on its second Saturday.

As of now, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) has amassed around Rs 56 crores while the box office number of Ranveer Singh-led 83 now stands at approx Rs 79-80 crores. With fans still excited about the South films, the film is destined to have a longer theatrical run and we wonder, will this long run of Pushpa (Hindi) cross 83’s lifetime collection?

Well, the Allu film earned Rs 6 crore on Saturday while Ranveer’s flick got approx. Rs 7-7.50 crores yesterday. If both the films continue earning these numbers in the coming days, it won’t be a shock that the former will overtake the latter lifetime collection.

As we sign off, now that Pushpa (Hindi) has come so close to matching the daily figures of 83, will it be on a similar level of 8-9 crores on Sunday? ) Let’s wait and watch!

Let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

Must Read: Jr NTR’s Reveals Facing Depression When His Films Fails, Talks About How SS Rajamouli Helped Him Then



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube