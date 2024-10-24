Indian box office has witnessed a lot of surprises this year! Trade analysts are expecting Allu Arjun to conclude 2024 on a banging note with Pushpa 2. Even before the release of The Rule, producers have given us reasons to celebrate because Pushpa 3 is happening! Scroll below for all the exciting updates.

The blockbuster franchise began in 2021 with Pushpa: The Rise. Box office records were shattered as Allu Arjun ruled as Pushpa Raj nationwide. After 3 years, he is reprising his character in Pushpa: The Rule. The buzz is sky-high, and the action thriller has already accumulated 1085 crores via pre-release business.

Pushpa 3 confirmed!

As you read the article, Allu Arjun and the makers are in Hyderabad hosting a grand event for the distributors. Many box office stats have been unveiled as Pushpa 2 is showing all signs of becoming a blockbuster. The producers seem super confident about their film and have now announced the threequel.

Producer Ravi Shankar has confirmed Pushpa 3 and asked fans to wait for an exciting end credit scene in Pushpa 2. The post-credit sequence is a cliffhanger and is sure to leave us at the edge of our seats, asking for more. Productions and other details on the threequel are yet to be revealed.

Pushpa 2 preponed!

In other news, there is another reason to celebrate as Sukumar‘s directorial is arriving earlier than the scheduled release date of December 6. Allu Arjun led Pushpa: The Rule is now releasing in theatres a day ahead, on December 5, 2024.

More about Pushpa: The Rule

Apart from Allu Arjun, the ensemble cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Ajay Ghosh and Rao Ramesh, among others.

Pushpa 2 is reportedly made on a budget of 500 crores, and its breakeven is valued at a whopping 1200 crores worldwide. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings

