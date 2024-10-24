Will Chiranjeevi's Delay Significantly Impact Viswambhara's Box Office Performance?

Megastar Chiranjeevi‘s upcoming movie Viswambhara was initially slated for a Sankranthi release but has now been postponed to the summer. With the teaser already out, many fans question whether delaying the film was the right decision, especially considering the competitive Sankranthi season.

The film teaser received mixed responses, and social media was flooded with criticism of the visual effects (VFX). This troll from the movie buffs has raised doubts about the film’s overall production quality. Typically, movies released during the Sankranthi season enjoy excellent box office success even if they aren’t technically perfect. The festive crowd often supports films with flaws, which Viswambhara could have benefited if they had stuck to their original release date.

Releasing during the Sankranthi season allowed Viswambhara to draw in large holiday audiences, potentially making up for the VFX shortcomings with a strong storyline. Director Vassishta, well-known for his incredible storytelling in Kalyan Ram Bimbisara, could have replicated that success in Viswambhara. This emotional connection might have helped the film succeed commercially despite its technical flaws.

However, the film will face more scrutiny with the release pushed to summer. Without the advantage of a festive audience, Viswambhara will need to rely heavily on its content and quality to attract viewers. This creates a stricter situation, as the film must stand out purely on its merits.

Chiranjeevi’s decision to delay the film may have risks, and it remains to be seen if it was the right move. Fans eagerly await finding out if Viswambhara can overcome these obstacles and deliver a successful run at the box office.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara was initially planned for theatrical release on January 10, 2025. But the film got postponed. The movie includes an ensemble star cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others. Legendary composer M M Keeravani is headlining the musical score for the project.

