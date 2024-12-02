Pushpa 2: The Rule has been one of the most awaited movies of the year. It has been slowly reaching new heights and breaking records, and we’re so excited to see where it goes next, even though the film has not been released yet.

While the trailer and songs have intrigued the audience, the makers are traveling across the nation on a promotional spree. Now, amidst its rising fever, the film has crossed boundaries and is making waves in the United Kingdom.

Pushpa 2 Goes International

A group of dancers in the United Kingdom was recently seen performing the songs of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The group conducted a flash mob on the streets of London and danced to “Pushpa Pushpa,” “Angaaron,” and “Kissik” from the film.

They concluded the flash mob with a famous dialogue from the movie. This indicates that the film is creating a buzz before its release and is poised to set a benchmark when it hits the big screen this week.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, will be released on 5th December 2024. We genuinely couldn’t be more excited to watch this amazing movie, aren’t you?

