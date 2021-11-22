Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden death has left his dear fans and the Kannada industry in a state of utter shock. Before the actor’s untimely demise, he was last seen in the movie Yuvarathnaa that was before the pandemic hit us. Well, now a huge fan of Puneet has requested director Santhosh Ananddram to make a biopic on the actor, and the reply that the director gave, looks like a yes!

For the unversed, the Kannada superstar died on October 29 after suffering from a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. The actor was admitted to Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru after he experienced some chest pains.

Coming back to the topic, a fan of Puneeth Rajkumar, recently took it to Twitter and requested director Santhosh Ananddram to make a biopic on the actor. The fan’s tweet read, “@SanthoshAnand15 sir please do a biopic on Appu sir..u have seen him closely and experienced his love n values. So please.”

Replying to Puneeth Rajkumar’s fan’s tweet, director Santhosh Ananddram, replied by saying, “I’ll try my level best to bring this idea on screen #appusirliveson”.

Check out the tweet below:

I’ll try my level best to bring this idea on screen 🙏 #appusirliveson https://t.co/ivcPkm7HyF — Santhosh Ananddram (@SanthoshAnand15) November 21, 2021

It is said that Kannada actor Puneeth and director Santhosh we’re very close to each other. The power duo has given us two mega-blockbusters, one was Yuvarathnaa which was released recently, and one was Raajakumara, which was released back in 2017.

Well, if the actor and the director were this close to each other, and if we would be getting a biopic based on Puneeth‘s life, then the best choice to make that biopic would be director Santhosh Ananddram!

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanath and his two kids, Vanditha Rajkumar Drithi Rajkumar. The late actor’s film James is reported to hit the theatres on March 17, which is on his birthday.

