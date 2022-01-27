Director Anbu’s upcoming Tamil action entertainer, featuring actor Prabhudeva in the lead, has been titled Rekla.

Actor Arya released the title motion poster of the film on Twitter and wrote: “Here is the exciting title-look motion poster of Prabhudeva’s 58th film #Rekla Congrats team!”

Directed by Anbu and produced by S Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Movies, Rekla has music by Ghibran. Sources close to Prabhudeva starrer said that the other members of the cast and crew were being finalised.

“This will be a reasonably big budget film,” a source said. “The film will be a rural entertainer. The team is being worked out. Expect an official announcement on the same soon.”

