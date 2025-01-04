Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, the Rebel Star film, has generated an earth-shaking Box-office collection and received a positive response from the audience.

The much-anticipated movie of 2024 was released back on 27th June. In Kalki 2898 AD, director Nag Ashwin attempts an unusual meeting point of the past and future by mixing stories from Mahabharat with the futuristic, dystopian science fictional world.

However, after a prolonged time, television viewers now have the chance to witness mythological science fiction films.

Kalki 2898 AD will Premiere on TV by the end of January 2025

Pan-India superstar Prabhas has an electrifying slate of films lined up this year, with multiple projects at different stages of production. It includes his upcoming films The Raja Sahab and Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, among others, promising an exciting year ahead for his fans. Talking about, Kalki 2898 AD, the film has been released in Japan today amidst high expectations.

On January 12, 2025, at 5:30 PM as a Makar Sankranthi special, the film Kalki 2898 Ad will air on Zee Telugu- as announced. Fans are eagerly excited to witness its TRP performance.

What was the Box Office Collection of Kalki 2898 AD?

The collaboration between Nag Ashwin and Prabhas delivered an impressive performance on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹114 crore on day one. By the end of its first week, the film amassed an overall collection of ₹494.5 crore.

Talking about its worldwide collection, Kalki 2898 AD recorded an enormous total of around ₹1,042.25 crore. The science-fiction film minted an estimated ₹646 crore net collection (₹767 crore gross) in India, making it the fourth-highest grosser at the Indian box office.

Will Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD Have a Sequel?

The answer to this question is yes, as Nag Ashwin has confirmed that Kalki 2898 AD will have a sequel following the release of the film. Additionally, the movie’s ending and post-credit scene affirm its role as part of the Kalki franchise.

In June last year, Ashwin disclosed that the sequel was already 60% completed. However, the release date has not been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait a few more years to witness the next installment.

