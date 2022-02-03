Pooja Hegde Is Excited For World TV Premiere Of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: "Hoping To Receive Love Again"

Actress Pooja Hegde is looking forward to the world TV premiere of one of the highest-grossing films, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, also starring Allu Arjun in the lead role.

She says the movie entertained the world before and after it went into lockdown following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing her excitement, Pooja says, “‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo‘ was one of the most exciting highlights of 2020. The movie entertained the world before and after it went into lockdown following the pandemic. Once the film streamed on OTT, it attracted love and appreciation from viewers across the world. The film premiering on TV is a milestone for me.”

She adds, “I just want to thank all those who went out of their way to show their love for my portrayal of Amulya. I’m grateful to have people who make note of my work in cinema. Hoping to receive love for Amulya yet again.”

Pooja is remembered for essaying the role of Amulya, who runs her own travel agency, and for her chemistry with Allu Arjun. Having received a lot of appreciation for her power-packed performance, Pooja is now thrilled about its world TV premiere scheduled on February 6 on Dhinchak TV.

Pooja’s upcoming films include ‘Radhe Shyam‘, ‘Beast’, ‘Bhaijaan’, ‘Cirkus’, ‘Acharya’ and ‘SSMB28’.

