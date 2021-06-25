Pooja Hegde Gets In Action Mode For 'Radhe Shyam', Gives A Glimpse Of Her Makeup Room

Actress Pooja Hegde is back to work after lockdown. She posted a video on Friday that shows her boarding a flight, to report on the set of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer “Radhe Shyam”.

“Time to get back to work #RadheShyam,” she wrote with the clip she shared on Instagram story.

Pooja Hegde flew to Hyderabad on Friday morning at 6.30 am.

In another clip she posted, Pooja Hegde’s seen getting her hair and make-up done. “Back with my favourite people at the best job in the world,” she wrote.

This Pan-India film is going to be a never-seen-before kind of love story directed by Radhakrishna. It is no doubt that the Baahubali actor is a global superstar and with Darling Prabhas returning to the genre after so long, all his fans have been showing bouts of excitement and anticipation to see Prabhas play the lover boy, Vikramaditya romancing Pooja Hegde as Prerna.

Besides “Radhe Shyam”, Pooja Hegde will also share screen space with actor Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film “Cirkus”.

