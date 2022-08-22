Kunchacko Boban, who is basking in the success of his just-released Malayalam film ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, says it was an honour to share screen space with Tamil actor Arvind Swamy in his upcoming action thriller ‘Ottu’.

Taking to Instagram, Kunchacko Boban said: “After the wholesome acceptance of ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, presenting to you ‘Ottu’… Having an entirely different theme, characterisation and making style.

“When the evergreen Arvind Swami ventures into Mollywood again after 25 years, I consider it an honour and pleasure to share screenspace with him.” Kunchacko Boban said.

Kunchacko also disclosed that Fellini and August Cinemas after ‘Theevandi’ had joined hands again for this action-packed entertainer.

“With Jackie Shroff, Aadukalam Narein, Eesha Rebba and Deepti Sati joining the bandwagon to make it more exciting, ‘Ottu’ will be an entirely thrilling, cinematic and theatrical experience for movie-goers,” the Kunchacko Boban said and disclosed that the film would be hitting screens worldwide on September 2 for Onam.

