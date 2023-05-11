The overtly competitive sphere has created uncalled pressure on the children, exhausting them! Music School, a film starring Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswami, deals with a similar subject and highlights the importance of unconventional careers and extra curriculum studies for children. The film’s special screening took place last night and has been receiving immense accolades and appreciation. The performances of each actor, including the children, are subtle and natural, helping the audience to connect to the subject.

Actor Ozu Barua is a surprise package, being his debut film, he looks no less than an experienced artist. He has managed to hook the audience with his work!! Present at the screening were actors Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Ozu Barua, Suhasini Mule, Vaqar Sheikh, director Paparao Biyyala and veteran star Prem Chopra.

Amidst all the parents and children at the screening, they enjoyed the musical paradox and the cinematic appeal of the movie that highlights everything in a musical form. A few light-hearted comedy punches will tickle your funny bones.

Music School has gotten its release today, and since the first show, it has been receiving lots of appreciation and praises all over social media channels. Ozu is totally eye candy and a charm on screen. Being a children-dominated film, highlighting a crucial topic of their importance, the film’s craft has connectivity!!

Well, we give it 4/5 stars and recommend y’all to watch it, especially if you have children or planning to have some!!

