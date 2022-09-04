Malayalam star Manju Warrier has thanked actor Ajith Kumar for having introduced her to his group of passionate bikers with whom she has completed a biking trip to the Himalayas.

The actress, who posted a series of pictures of her first road trip on bikes on Instagram, wrote: “Huge thanks to our Superstar rider Ajith Kumar Sir! Being an avid traveller, I’ve had the opportunity of travelling thousands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I’m doing a tour on a two-wheeler. “Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers.

And it was an honour to be introduced to Suprej and Sardar Sarfaraz Khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! Thank you Bineesh Chandra for joining me!”

Ajith is known to be passionate about racing, riding and shooting. The actor had only recently undertaken a bike riding tour of Europe and had come back to India to participate in a National level shooting competition where he won a handful of medals.

Meanwhile, actor John Kokken posted a video clip of Ajith riding his bike on the Himalayas on social media.

He wrote: “Whatever makes you happy, do it. Ajith Kumar Sir always inspires not just me but millions of people by what he does. Ajith Sir on his bike trip in the Himalayas. Love you Ajith Sir.”

