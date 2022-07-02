PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The magnum opus with a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is based on Kalki’s eponymous Tamil novel that was serialised in the 1950s and has remained a sensational success ever since.

An adventure ride set in the 10th century, Ponniyin Selvan tracks the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts.

The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan (son of River Kaveri), later known as Rajaraja Chola became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history ushering in a golden age.

AR Rahman has scored the music for the film. With Ravi Varman handling the cinematography and Thota Tharrani as Production Designer and Sreekar Prasad as Editor, the film is filled with stellar technicians working alongside the veteran director Mani Ratnam.

Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions promise more updates and news on Ponniyin Selvan in the coming week.

With several changes in the cast and crew, Ponniyin Selvan went on production in mid-December and was completed in September 2021. The film was shot in various places across India, with a few sequences being shot in Thailand.

