Malayalam superstar Dileep is being questioned at the Crime Branch police office at Kalamassery on Sunday in a non-bailable case Malayalam Superstar Dileep being interrogated at Crime Branch Police office related to the conspiracy to attack the investigating officials.

The Kerala High Court on Saturday directed Dileep and four of his associates, including his brother, brother-in-law and two friends to appear before the Crime Branch police on Sunday for questioning in connection with an alleged conspiracy to kill police officers who investigated the abduction and sexual assault case in which Dileep is an accused.

The court in an interim order on Saturday said that the accused will not be arrested till January 27 and that they be interrogated from January 23 onwards from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The court also directed the prosecutor to place before it a report on the interrogation of the accused and the proceedings that took place on January 27.

Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj, his aide Appu alias Krishnadas and close friend of the actor, Byju Chengamanad are under interrogation at the Crime branch office.

The superstar and his accomplices reached the Crime branch office at 8.55 a.m. and questioning commenced under the leadership of Crime Branch Superintendent of Police, C. Mohanachandran.

The Malayalam superstar, who is a popular actor for the comedy characters, turned villain in real life when a frontline South Indian heroine complained that she was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2007 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her.

The incident occurred in 2017 and after the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, the prosecution charged that Dileep was the main conspirator in the case. Dileep was arrested and jailed and spent two months in prison before getting bail and the trial of the case is going on.

However, recently a former close associate of Dileep, Balachandra Kumar who is a movie director and had fallen out with the actor came out with a revelation that Dileep had conspired to do away with the investigating officers in the case. He revealed that Dileep while watching a YouTube video of the then Superintendent of Police, A.V.A George had told openly at his home in the presence of Balachandra Kumar that he would do away with the officer and would engage rowdy elements for this. To this, his accomplices had said that they would have to spend an amount of Rs 1.5 crore for this.

Balachandra Kumar had given his deposition before the magistrate court along with a few audio recordings he had made at the residence of Dileep regarding this.

The police officers, who Dileep had said that he would do away with are DGP, B. Sandhya, Additional DGP, S. Sreejith, SP’s A.V.George , S. Sudarshan and Deputy SP Byju Paulose.

Balachandrakumar also revealed that Dileep had also told that he would cut and remove the right hand of Superintendent Sudarshan who had assaulted him during police custody.

