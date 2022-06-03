Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Mother Heaps Praise Of Leading Lady Saiee Manjrekar: "I Was Blown Away"

Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan, mother of the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who watched the movie ‘Major’, lavished praises on Saiee Manjrekar, who played one of the lead roles in the biographical movie.

Advertisement

Dhanalakshmi said, “It was a character about which we were all very concerned, and Saiee handled it very well.”

Advertisement

Speaking about Saiee, “After the first screening, I was blown away by how well everything was depicted, and wow, the mix of emotion and love”, she added.

‘Major’ is a film based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in Mumbai in 2008 during the 26/11 terrorist attacks.

The role of Major’s wife comes with a lot of responsibilities. As a result, Saiee Manjrekar’s role as his wife’s character, his childhood sweetheart, best friend, and bond, which one prays for after Major’s untimely death, is crucial.

Saiee Manjrekar’s performance in the film has supported and led, and she does so with the grace and panache of a seasoned performer.

Adivi Sesh depicts the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in ‘Major’.

What do you think about Saiee Manjrekar in Major? Let us know in the comments!

Must Read: Kamal Haasan Fans! Indian 2 Is Indeed Happening As The Vikram Star Says “Days Of Mughal-E-Azam Cannot Be Repeated…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram