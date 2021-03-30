Following the success of Baahubali, several producers including Madhu Mantena have lined up their version of period epics. His film Ramayana 3D has been creating quite a buzz for a long time now. Previous speculations indicated that Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have been roped in for the cast but now reports suggest Mahesh Babu be part of the film.

While Deepika will be playing the role of Sita, Hrithik will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the film. The new pairing would be a treat to the fans and also help the project. But after the two will reportedly be seen in Siddharth Anand’s first production Fighter, reports indicate another south star to play the role of Lord Ram.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been approached to play the enigmatic character of Lord Ram opposite Deepika Padukone. But when Pinkvilla approached the superstar’s team to confirm the reports, they have denied that the actor was approached for the role in Ramayana 3D.

The report also claimed that Baahubali star Prabhas was also approached by Madhu Mantena for Lord Ram but he is already playing the role of Ram in Adipurush, which is being directed by Om Raut. After Adipurush was announced, producer Madhu apparently felt that the novelty of showcasing Ramayana on the silver screen will fade away. So he immediately gathered his financers to try and take the film on the floor.

As per the reports Madhu Mantena’s team was looking for a huge superstar who could bring innocence to the role of Ram. And Mahesh Babu seemed apt choice considering his charming personality and superstardom to carry the film of this scale. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. So now we have to wait and see who will be playing Lord Ram in his film.

