In what can be called shocking news, an aspiring actor Sudheer Varma who works predominantly in Telugu cinema died by suicide on Monday. His death news comes as a rude shock for the Tollywood film industry. His funeral is said to take place in Vizag today or tomorrow.

As per several media reports, the Telugu actor-director decided to take the extreme step at his residence in Vizag reportedly due to some personal issues. His death was confirmed by his colleague Sudhakar Komakula on Twitter. Scroll down to know more.

Sudheer Varma is well known for his performance in the film ‘Kundanapu Bomma’ directed by K Raghavendra Rao. Sudhakar Komakula, who co-starred with Sudheer in the film, announced Sudheer’s death on his social media account. In his tweet, he mentioned how the actor was sweet and gentle. He even reminisced about his work with Sudheer

Sudhakar tweeted, “Sudheer! @sudheervarmak. Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!”

Take a look at Twitter below:

Sudheer! @sudheervarmak Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!🙏🙏🙏 @iChandiniC @vara_mullapudi @anil_anilbhanu pic.twitter.com/Sw7KdTRkpG — Sudhakar Komakula (@UrsSudhakarK) January 23, 2023

Several other actors turned to social media to voice their shock and outrage. However, it is also worth pointing out that Sudheer is not to be mistaken for the Telugu filmmaker of the same name.

Sudheer Varma, who made his film debut in 2013 with ‘Swamy Ra Ra,’ rose to prominence with the Vara Mullapudi-directed ‘Kundanapu Bomma’ in 2016. Sudhakar and Sudheer Varma portrayed heroes. Although Sudheer Varma’s performance in this film was praised, he did not have many more opportunities in the film industry. Early evidence suggests that the actor’s excessive behaviour in Visakhapatnam was motivated by personal issues.

Legends such as Kaikala Satyanarayana, Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna, Rebel star Krishnam Raju, Chalapathi Rao, Ramesh Babu, M Balayya, director Sarath, Rama Rao Tatineni, ‘Aa Naluguru’ Madan, and lyricist Kandikonda died in 2022.

