Actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar on Sunday said that her friendship with actor Kamal Haasan was beyond politics.

Khusbhu, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), tweeted, “Our friendship of over 30 years is beyond politics.”

Her tweet was in response to an observation made by an individual on an earlier tweet of hers in which she had shared pictures of herself with Kamal and said, “My Hero.. My friend. My Vikram.”

In his observation, the individual had said, “Lovely to see two actors. I hope they are also aware the impact they create among the people through their politics, which divides people based on their identities. Everyone deserves to maintain their friendships and the politicians ought to realise how their politics affects it.”

It was in response to this tweet that Khushbu said that her friendship with Kamal Haasan, who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam, was beyond politics.

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s action entertainer ‘Vikram’, featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, has now smashed all existing box-office records in Tamil Nadu, grossing Rs 155 crore in just 17 days in the state.

Veteran entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai on Monday tweeted, “It can be confirmed that ‘Vikram’ has broken all existing box-office records in Tamil Nadu as it grosses Rs 155 Cr (share Rs 80Cr approximately) in 17 days and crosses the five-year old record of ‘Baahubali 2’ (Rs 152Cr)!”

The film, which has been having a dream run at the box office, was expected to overtake ‘Baahubali 2’ to emerge as the top grosser in the state during the weekend.

