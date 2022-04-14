‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is set to open in theatres around the world on Thursday and the ‘KGF’ team has worked with Snapchat to develop the most engaging AR lenses for fans all over the world.

The Snapchat lens allows fans to show their support for their big-screen idols while also getting closer to their favourite characters. Snapchat has released two new lenses based on the film.

The user can use the ‘KGF 1’ and ‘KGF 2’ character transition lens to see himself or herself in Rocky’s iconic look, and then transition to Rocky’s most recent look in his recent release accompanied by background music and dialogues.

Another intriguing Snapchat feature is the ‘KGF 2’ character appearance, which allows the user to use the lens to choose one of three sides – Rocky, Adheera, or Ramika Sen – and view himself or herself in that mode.

Kannada superstar Yash stated, “It’s been an incredible experience to be a part of the franchise.” The overwhelming support and encouragement we received from our first chapter’s fans have pushed us to deliver an even more powerful performance this time.”

“I believe that with the KGF-themed lenses, everyone will be able to celebrate the triumphant return of Chapter 2”, Yash conveyed.

Chaluve Gowda, Partner, and Co-Founder of Hombale Films, commented on the AR-led promotion strategy, saying, “We are very excited to bring the ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ to our fans all over the world.

“Our goal with the AR lenses was to bring fans closer to their favourite stars, strengthen the fan-community spirit, and proudly celebrate their fandom.”

