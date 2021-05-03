Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is currently sticking to its schedule for a theatrical release on 16 July 2021. While we wish this Prashanth Neel directorial stays on track and faces no more delays (COVID-19, are you hearing?), fans of the film are celebrating 4 years of the first look of KGF Chapter 1 being shared.

Advertisement

Yes, can you believe it! It was on this day in 2017 that we were first introduced to Yash as Rocky Bhai. While this exciting milestone for the makers of the film, a Twitter user took to the microblogging site and shared a series of pictures from the sets of KGF Chapter 2.

Advertisement

These pictures include different shoot of the Taj Falaknuma Palace, and the cast and crew visible in a few. The user also shared a few details, including news of a few scenes and a song being shot over there in February. Scroll down and have a look at the pics and the deets shared.

A Twitterati, by the name Sed Govimde, shared a few photos of the palace on social media where the makers of KGF Chapter 2 reportedly shoot the film. The netizen wrote, “KGF team has shot a song for C2 in Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The below pic is from one of the secret places of the palace. The team has shot this for around 3 days from 24 Feb 2020. There are all chances of being used this location as an extension for Rocky’s palace.”

KGF team has shot a song for C2 in Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. This below pic is from one of the secret places of the palace. Team has shot this for around 3 days from 24 Feb 2020. There are all chances of being used this location as extension for Rocky's palace#KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/KQnMjrLnDI — Sed Govimde (@SedGovimde) May 3, 2021

The same user in the following tweet shared a few more pics from the sets of KGF Chapter 2, writing, “Another location in Taj Falaknuma Palace used in #KGFChapter2 song. Throughout C1 we saw all songs which goes through the story and we can expect the same here. Just on a side note that this palace front look is similar to that of a White house which Bhu had posted earlier.”

Another location in Taj Falaknuma Palace used in #KGFChapter2 song.Throughout C1 we saw all songs which goes through the story and we can expect the same here.

Just on a side note that this palace front look is similar to that of a White house which Bhu had posted earlier. pic.twitter.com/ksQtnRjwkI — Sed Govimde (@SedGovimde) May 3, 2021

The same user also shared more pics while writing, “Observe the pillars and floor in the first pic, it exactly matches to the other 3 pictures. Where as first pic looks like a temple backdrop and rest looks like islamic prayer backdrop. Any guesses how these are connected? #KGFChapter2 “

Observe the pillars and floor in the first pic, it exactly matches to the other 3 pictures. Where as first pic looks like a temple backdrop and rest looks like islamic prayer backdrop. Any guesses how these are connected?😈#KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/b4JwMDVZ8w — Sed Govimde (@SedGovimde) May 3, 2021

In other news, while earlier reports stated Yash was planning on dubbing the Hindi version of the film, we now hear dubbing artist Sanket Mhatre will be lending his voice for the same. Besides Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

How excited are you for KGF Chater 2?

Must Read: Dil De Diya Ft. Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez From Radhe On ‘How’s The Hype?’ Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube