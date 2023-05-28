The way Actor-director-writer-producer, Rishab Shetty gave the nation a gem of a film with ‘Kantara’ was truly noteworthy. Having made his distinct place in the industry with the success of the film, Rishab was invited as a panelist for the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave hosted by the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information to cast light on how Yuva Shakti, the powerful force of India’s youth, is igniting a transformative wave across the nation. Grabbing the opportunity Rishab spoke about how they are getting support from the government and also put forward the request to have a Film City in Bengaluru.

Following the theme of this year’s conclave ‘Yuva Shakti: Galvanizing India’ was addressed by 6 esteemed panelists and Rishab Shetty was the only representative from the field of entertainment and cinema. While addressing his request, Rishab said, “Reaching the audience is one challenge and we are getting support from the government. There are some requests like, to have a Film City in Bengaluru.”

At the conclave, Kantara star Rishab Shetty was joined by Founder & CEO Oyo Rooms, musician Amaan Ali Bangash, former Indian field hockey player and captain of the Indian National Team, Viren Rasquinha, Co-founder CAXpert Yashodhara Bajoria, and Indian boxer Akhil Kumar.

With the phenomenal success of ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty put India on the global map. The film emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and was also 2022’s third highest-grossing film in India. Film experts around the nation commented on how the film was received and performed to perfection, bringing audiences a visually stunning and compelling revenge drama on native folklore. The film also left a very strong impact, which resulted in the Karnataka State Government having announced a monthly allowance for Bhoota kola performers over 60 years of age due to the movie.

Rishab Shetty is currently working on Kantara 2 with several other projects in the pipeline.

