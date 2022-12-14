Kantara movie starring Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in lead roles has been doing really great at the box office and there has been no celebrity who has not praised this film yet.

Made in Kannada and later dubbed into other languages of India, Kantara emerged as one of the biggest blockbuster hits of the country this year. Kantara was made within a budget of Rs. 16 crores and collected Rs. 406.75 crores gross worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, as per English Jagran, the most interesting thing about this film, besides the story and the performances, is the remuneration. Yes. The remunerations of the lead actors is what garnered our attention.

Kishore

He is a versatile actor who proved his mettle in almost all the languages by playing pivotal and supporting characters. He played Murali, the Deputy Range Forest Officer. Kantara would have not been the same without him. Reportedly, the actor took home Rs 1 crore for working on the film.

Pramod Shetty

This man is such a good actor who changed the game in the film. Pramod has been part of some blockbuster films such as ‘Ulidavaru Kandanthe’, ‘Kirik Party’ and ‘Avane Srimannarayana’,. He is said to have reportedly charged Rs 60 lakh for his role in the film.

Achyuth Kumar

The landlord of Kantara is a senior actor with a good market in the south. And got Kantara, he charged Rs 40 lakh only as he was concerned about the budget.

Sapthami Gowda

This dusky beauty stole all the hearts with her smile and gorgeousness. People have started going gaga over her charisma in the film. For Sapthami, Kantara is the second film and for which she was paid Rs. 1 crore.

Rishab Shetty

Besides playing the lead role, Rishab directed the film too. For all the success the movie and the makers are enjoying now, it was possible only because of him. And for this, he was paid Rs. 4 crores. Besides this, he earned love and respect from audiences and celebrities from the industry.

Must Read: Rishab Shetty Takes God’s Permission To Start Kantara 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News