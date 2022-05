Tamil superstar and politician Kamal Haasan’s latest movie ‘Vikram’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has got a U/A certificate from the Censor Board.

Advertisement

The film, which is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Fazil playing major roles along with Kamal Haasan. Tamil actor Suriya is playing a cameo role. The movie kickstarted its promotion by releasing the trailer on May 19.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj who has directed the movie is a popular Tamil director with movies like ‘Kaithi’, and ‘Master’ starring Karthik and Vijay were super duper hits.

The director has tweeted that ‘Vikram’ got the U/A certificate from the Censor Board.

Kamal Haasan had announced at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 that the movie will be in Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and is on the Metaverse platform.

‘Vikram’ is an action thriller and is expected to hit the screens on June 3.

Must Read: Ravi Teja Starrer ‘Rama Rao On Duty’ Gets Postponed Due To Production Delay? – Deets Inside

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram