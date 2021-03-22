Ace Badminton player Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal have been dating for few years. The two often share cosy and intimate pictures of themselves on their respective social media pages. They even got engaged last year and announced the news on social media.

The actor proposed marriage on her birthday. He went all the way to Hyderabad to make the day quite memorable. Taking to Twitter at that time, he wrote, “Happy birthday @Guttajwala. New start to LIFE…Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings. thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night (sic).”

Now it seems Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal are taking their relationship next level. During a press release event of his upcoming Telugu film Aranya, he confirmed that he will be marrying the love of his life soon. He even thanked her fiancee for her unconditional support during the shooting of the trilingual film, as reported by India Today.

For the first time, the actor opened about his wedding plans during the press-release event. He said, “We are going to tie the know real soon and I am going to become a Telugu alludu (son-in-law) now. I am extremely happy about it. I will announce the wedding date soon.”

Vishnu Vishal further said, “I want to thank Jwala. She was of huge support while shooting this film as she was there for me throughout.” For the unversed, he will portray the role of a mahout in his Telugu film Aranya (Kaadan in Tamil and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi), which will be releasing on March 26.

Vishnu Vishal was previously married to Rajini and they have a son named Aryan. However, their marriage didn’t last long and they divorced in 2018 citing irreconcilable differences. On the other hand, Jwala Gutta was married to Chetan Anand and they got divorced in 2011.

