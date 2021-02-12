Indian Badminton player Jwala Gutta alleges that she has been receiving racist messages on her social media post while she mourned the death of her grandmother, who passed away in China. Scroll down to know what she said.

Jwala took Twitter earlier today and paid tribute to her late grandmother. In the tweet, she wrote that her grandmother had passed away in China on the eve of the Chinese New Year. She also said that her mother would visit her every month but couldn’t this year due to COVID-19 that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

Jwala Gutta said the virus had made us realise how important it is to live in the present and “do whatever we can for our loved ones” whenever we can. Take a look at the tweet below:

Ammaama passed away in China on d eve of CNY!My mom use 2 visit her every month but for past year she couldn’t because of https://t.co/pvd6Pcfvsj dis covid has made us realise how important it is 2 be in present do whatever v can for our loved ones whenever v can!

Happy new year pic.twitter.com/EUyEqNDopj — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021

After sharing the tweet, she began receiving racist messages. The Indian shuttler shared a picture of a reply by a user on her tweet that read: “Covid or Chinese virus?”. Along with the picture, Gutta wrote: “This is what anyone will get…for any racist comment on my TL…and if you come near my family!!

This is what anyone will get…for any racist comment on my TL…and if you come near my family!! pic.twitter.com/S8Qd3qyaS4 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021

Expressing her anguish, Jwala Gutta shared another tweet wherein she asked, “What has happened to us as a society”. She wrote, “I am mourning the loss of my grand mom who passed away in China and to my surprise I get racist replies…. and I am asked why I say covid and not Chinese virus…. What has happened to us as a society…where’s the empathy…where r we headed…and there r defenders?? Shameful!”

I am mourning the loss of my grand mom who passed away in China and to my surprise I get racist replies….and I am asked why I say covid and not Chinese virus….

What has happened to us as a society…where’s the empathy…where r we headed…and there r defenders??

Shameful! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021

Jwala is an Arjuna awardee and has represented India in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Last year during her birthday in September, the sports star’s longtime boyfriend and Tamil movie star Vishnu Vishal had proposed to her for marriage. Talking about it she said that the two had been very serious about each other and the engagement was long overdue. “But I didn’t expect Vishnu to pop the question on my birthday. It was truly a special surprise and it feels surreal right now,” she said to The Times of India.

