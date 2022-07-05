After the failure of ‘Acharya’, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans eagerly await his return as they have high hopes from his upcoming film ‘Godfather’.

The film’s creators, who had earlier teased fans with back-to-back updates, unveiled a stunning first-look poster on Monday.

The first-peek teaser opens with a black vintage Ambassador car. Actor Sunil greets Chiranjeevi, who is dressed in a sharp black outfit. The background music emphasises his signature flair as he exits the car, his salt-and-pepper appearance emphasising his elder statesman status.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film’s cast includes Nayanthara as the lead actress. Salman Khan will also be seen in an important role in the movie.

Gushing about the other versatile actors they have handpicked to play key roles in the movie, the makers said they will showcase Satya Dev in a role that will feature negative shades.

Although it is an official remake of the massively successful Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’, the producers have pledged to create a storyline that portrays Chiranjeevi in exactly the way his fans want him to be seen on the big screen.

Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman.

