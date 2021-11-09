Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s son Allu Ayan, who is all of seven years old, is making some noise with his latest video. While everyone started wondering why a seven-year-old is doing intense workouts, it emerges that Allu Ayan was just helping his uncle Varun Tej, to promote his upcoming sports drama titled ‘Ghani’.

As a part of the promotional activities, the Pushpa stars son, who wanted to create fun, has imitated his uncle Tej, from the movie. Despite oozing cuteness, Ayan manages to give an impact by appearing as the ‘little Ghani’ in one of the recent videos. Ayan reprising his uncle, has now become viral, drawing attention from all.

‘Ghani’ is a sports drama film written and helmed by Kiran Korrapati, stars Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. While Tej plays a boxer in this movie, he has undergone intense training to appeal to the audience. Also, the makers had released the ‘Ghani Anthem’, in which the ‘Fidaa’ actor is seen working out, and undergoing intense training sessions.

A few months ago it was reported that Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a special dance sequence in the boxing drama film ‘Ghani.’

Talking about the same, Tamannaah said: “Working with Varun Tej is always great fun, and I am looking forward to shooting the dance number. The song is really catchy and has an interesting place in the narrative.”

‘Ghani’, which is slated for its huge release soon, is jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The film is presented by Allu Aravind.

