Director Manu Anand, whose recently released film ‘FIR’ featuring Vishnu Vishal, Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Gautham Vasudev Menon has been receiving rave reviews, has now shared a behind-the-scenes video of one of the most complicated sequences that the unit shot for the film.

Taking to Instagram, Manu Anand posted the video and said, “One of the most complicated sequences that we shot for ‘FIR’ was on top of the bridge opposite the Chennai Central Railway station at night.

“Thanks to my production team, camera crew, stunt team and direction team for executing this with efficiency.

“Now, looking back at this with a smile, I can recall how we pulled this off by blocking traffic, running up and down the road, jumping on to the railway tracks and being chased by cops.” Manu Anand’s caption read.

Actress Raiza Wilson responded to Manu Anand’s post saying, “I was shooting at him from inside the car. Finally, we literally ran away from the spot without even looking back.”

