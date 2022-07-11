In news that is bound to bring cheer to fans of Fahadh Faasil, the actor’s much-awaited upcoming Malayalam film ‘Malayankunju’, directed by Sajimon, has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification with a clean ‘U’ certificate, and will hit screens on July 22.

Advertisement

The film is produced by Fazil, Fahadh Faasil’s father, a director credited with delivering several cult classics in Tamil.

Advertisement

Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead in the film, the story of which has been written by director Mahesh Narayanan, known for giving superhits like ‘Take Off’. Mahesh Narayanan has also taken care of the film’s cinematography.

Music for the film is by A. R. Rahman; in fact, it was Rahman who announced on Instagram that the film is to hit the screens on July 22. He wrote: “Glad to inform you about #Malayankunju’s theatrical release on 22nd July.”

Rumours in the industry suggest that the story is based on an actual incident of landslide that took place in Kerala and resulted in the loss of several lives. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is a survival thriller.

On the other hand, following the success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, all eyes are now on the sequel.

However, the delay in beginning production on the second instalment of Sukumar‘s much-anticipated movie has sparked a lot of discussion.

The makers are now starting to work on scheduling the shooting part, as the news has come as a relief for the movie’s fans.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’s script is still being written, and Sukumar and his crew aim to begin shooting in August. This was primarily owing to Sukumar’s inability to devote enough time to the writing sessions due to a minor health condition.

Well, now that the ‘Arya’ director seems to be confident about the scripting for ‘Pushpa 2‘, the makers have apparently decided to take it on the floors in a couple of months.

The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Allu Arjun will be challenged against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in ‘Pushpa 2’, and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone.

Must Read: It’s Prabhas VS Ram Charan VS Mahesh Babu VS Jr NTR At The Box Office Next Year? Get Ready For A Historic Clash If It’s True

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram