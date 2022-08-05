Prabhas is the benchmark for utmost dedication, unmatched humility and the sweetest off-screen personality.

Be it on screen or Off screen, The Pan India star Prabhas is a sensation who makes his appearances shine with his aura. He commands a huge fan following not just India but worldwide.

The actor was recently spotted at the pre-launch event of Salmaan’s Sita Ramam.

Dulquer also expressed his gratitude to actor Prabhas, who attended the event as a special guest. He revealed that he had seen a sneak peek of Prabhas’ upcoming movie Project K.

Expressing himself he said,

“I know everybody is dying to know about Project K. I had the good fortune of just peeping into the sets. I guarantee you it is going to change Indian cinema forever. I don’t think anybody’s thinking the way Nagi is. I think only Prabhas garu can give directors like Nagi the chance to dream so big. I can’t wait. I know none of you can. It’s going to be spectacular,” Dulquer said.

Prabhas is an actor who has done exceptionally well with his performance in the two-part epic action drama film Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The actor gave an earth-shattering performance in the film and gained PAN India popularity in no time.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion won numerous accolades and quickly gained worldwide popularity soon after it’s release owing to Prabhas’ phenomenal acting and on-screen presence.

Actor Prabhas, who played the role of Baahubali on big screen, is not just a hero onscreen but also in real life. He is often seen cracking jokes and spending time with the crew . His hospitality to everyone is truly appreciated and utmost grounded. Everyone who meets him falls in love with his aura.

On the work front, the Pan Indian superstar has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, ‘Salaar’ opposite Shruti Hassan, ‘Adipurush’ opposite Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

